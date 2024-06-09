With hundreds of patients awaiting help, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is struggling to provide medical attention to the victims of a deadly Israeli attack in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

At least 274 people were killed and nearly 700 others injured in Israeli bombardment of the camp on Saturday, according to local health authorities.

Hundreds of victims are left lying on the floor of the hospital with medics running to provide medical attention amid very limited medical resources.

“The large number of injured people arriving at the hospital exceeds its capacity,” Ismail al Thawabta, director of Gaza’s Government Media Office, told Anadolu on Sunday.

“We urgently appeal to the international community, the UN and international organisations to intervene and support the hospital by providing medical supplies and electrical generators to ensure uninterrupted service delivery,” he said.

On Wednesday, the hospital said that one of its two generators had stopped due to lack of fuel.