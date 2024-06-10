Europe's nationalist parties capitalised in the European Parliament election on voter disquiet over spiralling prices, migration and the cost of the green transition and will now seek to translate their seat gains into influence on EU policy.

Nationalist, populist and eurosceptic parties were on course to win just under a quarter of seats in the EU assembly, according to the chamber's own projections.

It reflects a growing trend in the West to turn from the mainstream and status quo towards radical alternatives such as former and possibly future US President Donald Trump.

In previous elections, radical right parties talked of leaving the European Union or its single currency, echoing the calls of British Brexiteers. Now these parties want to influence it from within.

Nationalist prime ministers are already in place in Hungary, Italy and Slovakia, right-wing parties are governing or supporting in Finland and Sweden, while Geert Wilders' anti-immigrant Freedom Party appears poised to enter a ruling coalition in the Netherlands.

Armida van Rij, senior research fellow at Chatham House, said "cordon sanitaire" policies to exclude hard right parties are eroding.

"People know now it's not just a lost vote," she said, adding that populist parties' extensive use of social media is also bringing in younger voters.

Related Scholz coalition sees heavy losses in EU elections, German far-right surges

EU Executive Chief vote