Bandits kill dozens, kidnap many in northwest Nigeria: residents
Gunmen have targeted the Nigerian village of Yargoje, killing at least 50 people and kidnapping scores, including women and children, as insecurity in the region continues.
Residents describe a horrific scene and the ongoing search for the missing. / Photo: AP
June 10, 2024

At least 50 people were killed and an unspecified number kidnapped, including women and children, when gunmen attacked the village of Yargoje in northwest Nigeria at the weekend, residents have said.

A year after President Bola Tinubu came to power promising to end widespread insecurity, attacks in the northwest by armed gangs, often referred to as bandits, have become almost routine, with authorities seemingly powerless to stop them.

Dozens of gunmen on motorbikes stormed Yargoje in the Kankara local government area of Katsina state late on Sunday, according to resident Hassan Ya'u.

"They shot sporadically at people, claiming the lives of more than 50 (of us), including my younger brother," he told Reuters by phone on Monday. He added that an unknown number of villagers had been abducted and properties looted.

Kidnappings for ransom

Another resident, Abdullahi Yunusa Kankara, said he narrowly escaped the onslaught and that it continued into the early hours of Monday. "Our town has turned into a death zone. Almost every house in the village has fallen victim to this attack."

Kankara added: "We are currently carrying out a headcount to determine how many people have been abducted.

More dead bodies were recovered this morning."

Katsina police authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Attacks in rural areas and kidnapping for ransom are rife in northern Nigeria, a region blighted by a 15-year-long insurgency in the northeast and frequent deadly clashes between farmers and herders in north-central areas.

