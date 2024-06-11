For decades, Israel’s oppression of Palestinians has targeted all aspects of their life, both present and past.

International organisations and rights watchdogs have clearly documented the theft of Palestinian land and resources, along with mass killings and all sorts of deadly violence by Israeli forces and settlers.

Another Israeli target over the years has been Palestinian cultural heritage, and the attacks on it have only intensified during the ongoing war on Gaza.

Gaza’s archaeological sites and their thousands of years of history have been deliberately targeted, according to experts, many of whom view it as part of a “cultural genocide.”

A report released by Gazan authorities toward the end of last year said more than 200 archaeological and ancient sites had been destroyed since Oct. 7, out of a total of 325 registered across the besieged Palestinian enclave.

These include places such as Anthedon Harbor, or Blakhiyah, Gaza’s first known seaport and a UNESCO heritage site dating back to 800 BC, Qasr al-Basha, also known as Radwan Castle, and Napoleon’s Castle, a historical public museum dating back to the Mamluk period.

Petition for truce

Scores of other museums, libraries, archives and one of the world’s oldest churches have also been turned to dust, all despite various international laws emphasising the protection of cultural heritage in war.

This unchecked Israeli aggression has drawn condemnation from around the world, including in Norway, where figures from the arts and culture community are taking a stand for Gaza.

Around 70 employees of the National Museum of Norway, its largest art museum, have organised under the banner of "Culture Against Genocide" and launched a petition against their own management, which has garnered signatures from over 1,800 artists and other people in the field.

The petition demands that the museum join “calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, a halt to the ongoing humanitarian disaster and genocide of Palestinians as a result of Israel’s longstanding occupation and subsequent destruction of Gaza,” a spokesperson for the group, who wished to remain anonymous, told Anadolu.

“The National Museum must also advocate for the preservation of Palestinian cultural heritage.”

The museum has a collection of art from Palestine which conveys important messages about war, peace and reconciliation, the spokesperson said.

For instance, there is a 19th-century Palestinian costume from Bethlehem with a form of ancient embroidery called "tatreez" but "we are not allowed to showcase it now," they said.