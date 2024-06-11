Relations between Moscow and Ankara are going “really well,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“There are steps to be taken on trade,” Fidan said on Tuesday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan was received by Putin at the Kremlin Palace in Russia, where he attended the BRICS meeting and held bilateral talks.

Türkiye is “determined to continue all possible mediation efforts” on Ukraine, said Fidan.

"Regarding Syria, we are doing our best to continue the stability policy that you, as two leaders (Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan), have put forward,” he added.

He added that he had the opportunity to discuss those issues during talks in Moscow.

Türkiye's contribution to crisis resolution

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Türkiye’s interest in the work of the BRICS bloc of emerging economies.

“We welcome Türkiye’s interest in the work of BRICS. Of course, we will strongly support this desire to be together with the countries of this association, to be together, closer, to solve common problems,” Putin said during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow.

Encouraging "more thorough and dense interaction" of the BRICS countries especially with their respective regions, Putin said this is needed to effectively adjust their actions in the international arena, in terms of ensuring both security and economic interaction.

The BRICS bloc was originally made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates having joined this January.

Black Sea grain deal