The leader of France's traditional conservative party has backed an alliance with the far-right of Marine Le Pen in snap legislative elections, triggering a crisis within his party and fury from the government.

The stunning announcement by the Republicans (LR) leader Eric Ciotti in a television interview on Tuesday is the first time in modern French political history that a leader of a traditional party has backed an alliance with the far-right National Rally (RN).

President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called the elections for June 30, with a second round on July 7 — a major gamble after the RN scored more than double the number of votes of his centrist alliance in the EU elections.

With less than three weeks to go before the first round, Macron faces opposition alliances crystallising on the left and right and warnings that his bet could backfire.

A Harris Interactive-Toluna poll published on Monday suggested just 19 percent of people would back him, compared to 34 percent for the National Rally.

But in an interview, Macron ruled out resigning after the election.

The forthcoming ballot has set alarm bells ringing across Europe, as it risks hobbling France —historically a key player in brokering compromise in Brussels and support for Ukraine.

"We need to have an alliance while remaining ourselves... an alliance with the RN and its candidates," Ciotti told TF1 television, adding that he had already held discussions with Le Pen, a three-time presidential candidate, and RN party leader Jordan Bardella.

Le Pen praised "the courageous choice" and "sense of responsibility" of Ciotti, saying she hoped a significant number of LR figures would follow him.

Bardella told France 2 television that his party would be supporting "dozens" of LR candidates for seats.

End of 'sanitary cordon'

The LR traces its history back to postwar leader Charles de Gaulle and is the political home of ex-presidents such as Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy.

Mainstream parties had traditionally shunned the far-right in a strategy known as a "sanitary cordon".

Now "40 years of a pseudo sanitary cordon — which caused many elections to be lost — is disappearing," Le Pen, now head of RN deputies in the lower house National Assembly, told the AFP news agency.

But Ciotti's move, which he said was aimed at creating a "significant" group in the new National Assembly after the elections, risks tearing apart his own party.