1733 GMT — The US military has urged a de-escalation in rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon and said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin raised the matter in a call with his Israeli counterpart a day earlier.

"We don't want to see a wider regional conflict and we do want to see a de-escalation of tensions in the region," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told a news briefing.

Hezbollah fired the most rockets it has launched at Israel in a single day since cross-border hostilities broke out eight months ago, as part of its retaliation for an Israeli strike which killed a senior Hezbollah field commander.

1754 GMT — Fourinjured as Israeli soldier opens fire on Palestinians in Jerusalem

Four Palestinians have been injured, including one seriously, by Israeli gunfire in occupied East Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

An off-duty Israeli soldier opened fire on the Palestinians after a verbal clash at the Al-Asbat Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, Haaretz newspaper reported.

The soldier claimed that he thwarted an attempt to steal his weapon, the daily said.

1753 GMT — Houthis report fresh US-British air strike in Yemen

US and British warplanes have launched a fresh air strike in Yemen’s western province of Al Hudaydah, the Houthi group has said.

The attack targeted the Al-Jabana area west of Al Hudaydah city, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported.

No information was provided about casualties or damage. Al-Jabana area houses a Houthi-run air defence camp, according to Yemeni media.

There was no comment from the US or UK on the report.

1725 GMT — More than 520 Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem since Oct. 7: UN

The UN has reported that more than 520 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since Oct. 7.

Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq stressed at a news conference that the situation "continues to escalate, amid ongoing violence by Israeli forces and settlers."

"Since 7 October, more than 520 Palestinians, nearly a quarter of them children, have been killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Almost three-quarters of those fatalities occurred during operations by Israeli forces. During the same period, more than 5,200 Palestinians were injured in these areas," he said.

Haq noted that 960 attacks were reported in the same period in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

1704 GMT — Israeli army launches air strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israeli warplanes have staged air strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, according to the military.

The hit targets included "military structures in Yater and Markaba and infrastructure in the area of Tallouseh," a military statement said.

The army said two Hezbollah rocket launchers used to fire projectiles towards northern Israel were also struck in the towns of Taybeh and Markaba.

Artillery shelling also targeted the area of Rachaya Al Foukhar from which projectiles were fired, it added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said air sirens sounded in northern Israel "due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interceptor" fired toward suspicious aerial targets. No injuries were reported.

1649 GMT — Over 8,000 Gaza children under 5 treated for malnutrition: WHO

More than 8,000 children aged under five have been treated in Gaza for acute malnutrition since the war started, the World Health Organization has said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 28 of those children had died and a significant proportion of Gaza's population was now facing catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions.

"Despite reports of increased delivery of food, there is currently no evidence that those who need it most are receiving sufficient quantity and quality of food," he told a press conference.

"Over 8,000 children under five years old have been diagnosed and treated for acute malnutrition," he said. Among them, he said 1,600 were suffering from severe acute malnutrition, also known as severe wasting - the most deadly form of malnutrition.

1619 GMT — At least five killed as Israeli drone hits civilians in central Gaza

At least five Palestinians have been killed and eight others injured in a drone strike on civilians in central Gaza, according to local authorities.

In a statement, al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp said that five corpses had been transferred to the hospital.

Witnesses said an Israeli drone targeted a group of civilians in the town of al-Mughraqa in central Gaza.

1517 GMT — Ceasefire proposal changes from Hamas are 'minor': White House

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said changes proposed by Hamas to the ceasefire proposal are minor and the United States will work with Egypt and Qatar to bridge gaps in the proposal.

"Many of the proposed changes are minor and not unanticipated. Others differ more substantially from what was outlined in the UN Security Council resolution," Sullivan said.

1510 GMT — WHO chief urges immediate application of UN resolution

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has welcomed a recent UN Security Council resolution calling for a full and immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calling on all parties to take the necessary steps for the decision's immediate implementation.

Speaking at a press conference on global health issues, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus touched on the dire situation in the Palestinian territory where more than 37,200 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 last year.

On the Security Council resolution passed on Monday, Tedros urged action on all sides for it to be implemented "immediately" to bring a permanent end to the suffering of millions.

1446 GMT — Hamas official denies putting forward new ideas for proposed Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas official Osama Hamdan has denied that the Palestinian resistance group had put forward new ideas for the US-backed proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamdan, speaking to the pan-Arab Al-Araby TV, also said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was "part of the problem, not the solution" in the Gaza conflict.

Earlier, Blinken said that Hamas had suggested numerous changes, some unworkable, to the Gaza ceasefire proposal, though he also said mediators remained determined to close the gaps.

1346 GMT — Germany calls UN war crimes accusations against Israel 'serious'

Germany has called UN war crimes accusations against Israel “serious” and stressed again the country must abide by international humanitarian law.

"We are looking at the report very closely. It also contains serious allegations against the Israeli warfare," deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner told media representatives in Berlin.

He also called for an investigation following accusations by UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini who said Israel abused and tortured imprisoned UN aid workers.

"Of course, these allegations must be investigated. I think we have always been very clear about UNRWA and its important role. But if such allegations are made, they must, of course, be investigated and it is important that all actors cooperate with the UN," he said.

1249 GMT — There is a clear, firm call to end Israel's war on Gaza: Qatar

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has said that there is a clear and firm call to end the war in Gaza.

The current proposal for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave is the best way to bridge gaps between Hamas and Israel, he added.

"We are witnessing a shift in this conflict in the recent period and there is a clear and firm call to end this war", Al Thani said during a press conference in Doha with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

1236 GMT — Hamas cannot and will not be allowed to decide future of Gaza: Blinken

Hamas will not be allowed to decide the future of this region and its people,’ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"In coming weeks, we will put forward proposals for key elements ... to manage governance, security and reconstruction (in Gaza)," he said in a joint press with the Qatari foreign minister in Doha.

Blinken also added that Hamas had proposed "numerous changes" in its response to a ceasefire proposal and while some of the changes are workable, some are not.

1221 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks rises to 37,202