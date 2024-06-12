US President Joe Biden spoke at a gun violence conference Tuesday, hours after his son was convicted of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun.

"Look, no single action can solve the entirety of the gun violence epidemic. But together our efforts, your efforts, are saving lives," Biden told the crowd at the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund’s annual Gun Sense University conference in Washington, D.C.

More children are killed in America by guns than cancer and car accidents combined, he said, heralding his administration's steps to strengthen the country’s gun laws.

The president underlined that he signed into law the most wide-ranging gun violence prevention bill in June 2022, one month after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

"It’s the most significant gun legislation in nearly 30 years," he said, adding it was designed to reduce gun violence and save lives.