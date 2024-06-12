Israeli authorities are responsible for "war crimes and crimes against humanity committed" during the military attacks in Gaza since October 7, 2023, a UN-backed commission said in a new report.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry found that Israeli authorities are responsible for "the war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare, murder or wilful killing, intentionally directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects, forcible transfer, sexual violence, torture and inhuman or cruel treatment, arbitrary detention and outrages upon personal dignity."

The commission found that "the crimes against humanity of extermination, gender persecution targeting Palestinian men and boys, murder, forcible transfer, and torture and inhuman and cruel treatment" were also committed.

The extensive civilian casualties and widespread destruction of civilian objects and infrastructure in Gaza were "the inevitable result of a strategy undertaken with intent to cause maximum damage, disregarding the principles of distinction, proportionality and adequate precautions."

The intentional use of heavy weapons with large destructive capacity in densely populated areas constitutes "an intentional and direct attack on the civilian population," it added.

Regarding the statements made by Israeli officials, the report said their remarks "amounted to incitement and may constitute other serious international crimes," adding that direct and public incitement to genocide is a crime under international law whenever perpetrated.

The commission also evaluated the evacuation orders issued by Israel, calling them "insufficient, unclear and conflicting, and did not provide adequate time for safe evacuations."

"Furthermore, the evacuation routes and the areas designated as safe were consistently attacked by Israeli forces," it said and added: "All of this, the Commission determined, amounted to forcible transfer."

Israel also imposed a "total siege," which "amounts to collective punishment" against the civilian population, according to the commission.

"Israeli authorities have weaponised the siege and used the provision of life-sustaining necessities, including by severing water, food, electricity, fuel and humanitarian assistance, for strategic and political gains."

It stressed that the siege has "disproportionately impacted" pregnant women and persons with disabilities, with "serious harm inflicted on children leading to preventable child deaths from starvation including newborns."

Regarding the acts in the occupied West Bank, the commission found that Israel committed "acts of sexual violence, torture and inhuman or cruel treatment and outrages upon personal dignity, all of which are war crimes."

Moreover, the commission determined that the Israeli government, as well as the Israeli military, "permitted, fostered and instigated" a pattern of settler aggression directed against Palestinian communities within the occupied West Bank.