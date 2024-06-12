Lebanese group Hezbollah fired successive barrages of rockets at northern Israel after an Israeli air strike killed a senior commander in south Lebanon the previous day.

Hezbollah said on Wednesday it launched "dozens of Katyusha rockets" at three bases and a barracks in northern Israel.

Hezbollah has traded near-daily cross-border fire with the Israeli army since October 7.

The exchanges have intensified in recent weeks, as Hezbollah has stepped up its use of drones to attack Israeli military positions. At the same time, Israel has hit back with targeted strikes against it.

The group said it also struck a "military factory" with guided missiles "in response to the assassination carried out by the Zionist enemy".

The Israeli army said more than 150 "projectiles" had been fired from Lebanon in three successive barrages.

"A short while ago, approximately 90 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon," it said, adding that several were intercepted but others struck inside Israel sparking fires in parts of the north.

The military added that the initial barrage was followed by a second of around 70 projectiles and a third of around 10.

The army said that in response it struck a rocket launcher in south Lebanon and "four infrastructure sites from which projectiles were fired at northern Israel".