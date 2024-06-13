WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canada confronts Israel over Islamophobic misinformation campaign
Global Affairs investigating claims of Israeli state branch hiring private firm to influence public opinion in Canada regarding Gaza conflict, according Toronto Star.
Canada confronts Israel over Islamophobic misinformation campaign
Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s anti-Islamophobia official, calls the allegations "extremely disturbing" and urges government action to prevent minority vilification and protect social cohesion.  / Photo: Reuters
June 13, 2024

The Canadian government contacted Israel because of a "coordinated" and "Islamophobic" misinformation campaign that targeted Canadians online amid the crisis in Gaza, according to a recent report.

The Toronto Star said Canada disclosed the concerns after the Haaretz newspaper in Israel alleged that a state branch in that country hired a private firm to influence public opinion in Canada and the US concerning Israel’s conduct during the Gaza crisis.

James Emmanuel Wanki, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, told the Toronto Star that the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) that monitors foreign state-sponsored misinformation is investigating the allegations and has corroborated some aspects of the claims.

Recommended

"Global Affairs is concerned by reports of a divisive, coordinated, Islamophobic, and inauthentic information campaign targeting Canadians on social media platforms," a statement by Wanki noted, adding that Canada has conveyed its "concerns over these allegations directly to the Government of Israel."

The report said the Israeli Embassy in Ottawa did not respond to the Toronto Star's request to comment.

Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s anti-Islamophobia official, described the allegations as "extremely disturbing," emphasising the importance of the federal government addressing the issues to prevent the vilification and marginalisation of any minority group in Canada, which she told the Toronto Star undermines social cohesion.

RelatedHow a Canada-based Zionist charity funds illegal settlements in West Bank
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus