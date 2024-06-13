The G7 has made "very good" progress on using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine and leaders will hopefully reach agreement at an Italy summit, the White House said.

The deal is expected when leaders including US President Joe Biden sit down for talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"There's been very good progress in the discussions among the G7 delegations here to reach an agreement," Sullivan told reporters travelling with Biden on Thursday.

"Hopefully by the time that leaders meet today, we will have a common vision on the way forward."

Related Washington to send another Patriot missile system to Ukraine: US media

The deal is expected to involve a $50 billion loan for Kiev, secured against the future profits from interest on 300 billion euros ($325 billion) of Russian central bank assets frozen after the February 2022 invasion.