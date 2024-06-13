BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
G7 summit opens with deal to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine
The US proposal involves engineering a $50B loan to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia that would use interest earned on profits from Russia's frozen central bank assets.
G7 summit opens with deal to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine
Russia says attempts by the West to take the income from frozen Russian assets are criminal. / Photo: Reuters
June 13, 2024

A Group of Seven summit has opened with the agreement reached on a US proposal to back a $50 billion loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets as collateral, giving Kiev a strong show of support even as Europe's political chessboard shifts to the right.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni welcomed the heads of state of the G7 leading industrialized nations to a luxury resort in southern Italy on Thursday, saying she wanted the message of the meeting to be one of dialogue with the global south and unity.

Beyond discussions on Ukraine, the war in Gaza and China's industrial policy, Pope Francis will become the first pope to address a G7 summit. He’ll be speaking Friday about the promises and perils of artificial intelligence but is expected to also renew his appeal for a peaceful end to Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine and Israel's war on Gaza.

The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Other guests include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fresh off his election, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

RelatedG-7 advocates strong supply chains for energy and food amid global unrest

West awaits 'painful' response: Moscow

Recommended

The US proposal involves engineering a $50 billion loan to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia that would use interest earned on profits from Russia’s frozen central bank assets, most of them held in the European Union, as collateral.

A French official, briefing reporters Wednesday, said a political decision by the leaders had been reached but that technical and legal details of the mechanism to tap into the assets still had to be worked out.

Zelenskyy listed the asset deal as one of many arrangements he hoped to see finalised during the summit, including a bilateral security agreement with the US

"I am grateful to our partners for their belief in us and our victory," he said in a post on social media platform X.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that attempts by the West to take the income from frozen Russian assets were criminal and would lead to a response from Moscow that would be very "painful" for the European Union.

Related'Strong dissatisfaction' with G7 communique: China
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions