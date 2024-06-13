WORLD
Biden says won't pardon his son Hunter Biden's eventual sentence
"I will not pardon him," says Joe Biden after Hunter Biden became first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of crime.
"I'm extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction," says Biden. / Photo: AFP
June 13, 2024

President Joe Biden has said that he will not use his presidential powers to lessen the eventual sentence that his son Hunter Biden will receive for his federal felony conviction on gun crimes.

Biden, following the conclusion of a news conference held at the Group of Seven summit of the world's wealthiest democracies, responded on Thursday he would not when asked whether he plans to commute the sentence for his son.

"I'm extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest, most decent men I know," Biden said earlier during the news conference on Thursday.

"I abide by the jury decision. I will do that, and I will not pardon him."

Biden's remarks came one day after the White House declined to rule out a potential commutation for Hunter Biden.

Both the president and the White House have said for months that Biden would not pardon his son.

Historic conviction

Hunter Biden became the first son of a sitting US president to be convicted when he was found guilty on federal gun charges.

He was accused of lying about his illegal drug use when he bought a handgun in 2018, a felony.

He has long been the target of hard-right Republicans, and Donald Trump allies have investigated him at length in Congress on allegations of corruption and influence-peddling.

Hunter Biden's sentencing date has not been set, and the three counts carry up to 25 years in prison.

Whether Hunter Biden actually serves any time behind bars will be up to US District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was nominated to the bench by Trump.

