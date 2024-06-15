US Vice President Kamala Harris has announced more than $1.5 billion in new aid for Ukraine, mainly for its energy sector and in humanitarian assistance, more than two years after Russia's war.

Harris announced on Saturday at the Ukraine peace summit in Lucerne, Switzerland, where she met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This war remains an utter failure for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Harris said during a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy.

"It is in our interest to uphold international norms," she added, pledging US support for the country.

The $1.5 billion includes $500 million in new funding for energy assistance and the redirecting of $324 million in previously announced funds toward emergency energy infrastructure repair and other needs in Ukraine, the vice president's office said.