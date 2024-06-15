The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has reported that over 50,000 children in Gaza are in urgent need of treatment for acute malnutrition.

In a statement on Saturday, the agency said that “with continued restrictions to humanitarian access, people in Gaza continue to face desperate levels of hunger.”

“Over 50,000 children require treatment for acute malnutrition,” it added.

“UNRWA teams work tirelessly to reach families with aid but the situation is catastrophic,” the agency said.

Nearly 37,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by the Israeli forces since October last year, most of them women and children, and almost 85,200 others injured, according to local health authorities.