Sunday, June 16, 2024

1554 GMT –– Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he heard the reports of a “tactical pause” in southern Gaza this morning from the media, which was announced by his country's army, affirming his rejection of it.

This came in a speech during the weekly meeting of the Israeli government in Tel Aviv, according to the Israeli Channel 12.

Netanyahu claimed: “The political leadership in Israel was not informed in advance of the statement issued by the army spokesman (Avichay Adraee), and this (statement) was not coordinated with me, and this will never happen.”

He added: “There is an investigation into how such a statement was released without coordination with the political level.”

1812 GMT –– Palestinian infant among others killed in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

At least nine Palestinians, including six children, were killed and many others were injured, on the first day of Eid al Adha, due to an Israeli air strike on a house in al Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

“Some 9 martyrs, including 6 children, were brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah, as a result of the Israeli occupation forces' air strike on a house in al Bureij refugee camp,” a medical source told Anadolu.

Earlier in the day, eyewitnesses said: “Medical teams retrieved a number of martyrs and injured people (without specifying their numbers), including an infant, as a result of an Israeli airstrike on a house in al Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.”

The witnesses explained that the bombing led to the destruction of the house and caused damage to neighbouring houses.

They also mentioned that medical and civil defence teams are working to search for more victims and injured people following the Israeli attack.

1356 GMT –– Gaza death toll from Israel's brutal war surpasses 37,300

At least 37,337 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that 85,299 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli attacks killed 41 people and injured 102 others in the last 24 hours,” the statement said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1327 GMT –– Israeli army bombs southern Lebanese towns

On the first day of Eid al Adha, the Israeli army launched air and artillery strikes on the border towns in southern Lebanon following 12 hours of cautious calm in the area.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes “carried out an air attack targeting the town of Yaroun in the Bint Jbeil district with two air-to-surface missiles.”

Meanwhile, local sources speaking anonymously informed Anadolu correspondent that Israeli army artillery targeted the outskirts of Halta and Kfar Shuba after 12 hours of cautious calm.

No casualties or material losses were recorded as a result of the Israeli bombing.

1119 GMT –– UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'tactical pauses'

The UN has welcomed an Israeli decision to "pause" fighting around a south Gaza route daily for aid deliveries, but urged more "concrete measures" to unblock the humanitarian response in the Palestinian territory.

"We welcome this announcement," UN aid agency spokesman Jens Laerke said, noting though that "this has yet to translate into more aid reaching people in need".

"We hope this leads to further concrete measures by Israel to address longstanding issues preventing a meaningful humanitarian response in Gaza."

1101 GMT –– Unidentified aircraft air drop food aid to Palestinians in southern Gaza

An unidentified plane dropped boxes of humanitarian aid for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, Anadolu news agency reported.

Witnesses said the plane flew over the Al-Mawasi area and its surroundings, dropping boxes of food aid.

Al-Mawasi is a narrow strip of coastline at the southernmost end of the territory. It was designated as a "humanitarian zone" by the Israeli military when it invaded the city of Rafah last month.

0932 GMT –– Hamas calls for relief to counter 'Israeli war of extermination'