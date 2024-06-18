WORLD
2 MIN READ
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villages on Eid al Adha
Palestinian news agency WAFA reports a group of settlers invaded the town of Deir Dibwan and threw stones at residents, resulting in three injuries.
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villages on Eid al Adha
Illegal settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles in northern West Bank, and established an illegal outpost on privately owned Palestinian land east of Hebron. / Photo: AA Archive
June 18, 2024

Illegal Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinian villages and properties in several areas of the occupied West Bank that were marking the second day of the Muslim Eid al Adha holiday.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that illegal settlers attacked Palestinian residents in the town of Deir Dibwan east of Ramallah on Monday.

The agency said a group of settlers invaded the town's outskirts, gathered in the area and threw stones at residents, resulting in three injuries.

In the northern West Bank, WAFA said illegal settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles in the town of Huwara south of Nablus.

In the south, the agency noted that settlers established an illegal outpost on privately owned Palestinian land east of Hebron on Monday.

RelatedIsrael jailed hundreds of Palestinian juniors, many tortured — rights group
Recommended

Occupied West Bank raids

Armed settler groups set up large settlement tents and wooden and tin shelters on lands in the town of Bani Naim.

According to the agency, the Israeli army also raided various areas of the occupied West Bank on Monday, including the town of Ajjul north of Ramallah, where confrontations broke out between residents and Israeli forces without reporting any casualties.

The army also stormed the town of Anata, northeast of Jerusalem, several neighbourhoods in the city of Hebron, and the town of Ramin, east of Tulkarm.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 37,300 people since last October.

RelatedApple sending employee donations to Israeli army, illegal settlers: report
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza