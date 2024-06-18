CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Ian McKellen, Gandalf in Lord of the Rings, falls off stage in London
At the time, McKellen was playing the roguish John Falstaff in “Player Kings,” an adaptation of William Shakespeare's two “Henry IV” history plays, directed by Robert Icke.
Ian McKellen, Gandalf in Lord of the Rings, falls off stage in London
Tuesday's performance was canceled but McKellen was expected to be back onstage Wednesday. / Photo: AP
June 18, 2024

Actor Ian McKellen is expected to make a full recovery after he toppled off a London stage during a fight scene and was hospitalised, producers have said.

McKellen, 85, was in “good spirits” after doctors said a scan showed he was expected to fully recover from the fall on Monday night, a spokesperson for the production at the Noel Coward Theatre said.

Tuesday's performance was canceled but McKellen was expected to be back onstage Wednesday, producers said.

The stage and screen veteran, who played Gandalf in the “Lord of the Rings” films, cried out in pain after the fall, according to a BBC journalist at the theatre.

McKellen was playing the roguish John Falstaff in “Player Kings,” an adaptation of William Shakespeare's two “Henry IV” history plays, directed by Robert Icke.

Theatregoers were startled when McKellen lost his footing and fell off the stage in a scene with Toheeb Jimoh's Prince Hal and Henry Percy, played by Samuel Edward-Cook.

Related"It's in playing we become ourselves": Ian McKellen charms Istanbul

Shocked audience

Recommended

“Sir Ian seemed to trip as he moved downstage to take a more active part in the scene,” audience member Paul Critchley told the PA news agency, saying it was a shock.

“He picked up momentum as he moved downstage which resulted in him falling off the stage directly in front of the audience.”

Staff and two doctors in the audience helped the actor, the theatre said in a statement.

The theatre was evacuated and the performance was canceled.

McKellen played Magneto in the “X-Men” films and is one of Britain's most acclaimed Shakespearean actors, with roles including Richard III, Macbeth and King Lear.

He has won a Tony Award — for “Amadeus” — several Olivier Awards, and has been nominated for two Academy Awards, five Emmys and several BAFTA awards.

Related'Cultural genocide': Global outcry as Israel targets Palestinian heritage
SOURCE:AP
Explore
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz