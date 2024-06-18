WORLD
3 MIN READ
NATO flexes muscle in Baltics with 9,000-troop Baltops exercise
NATO conducts extensive military drills in the Baltic Sea involving thousands of troops to bolster regional defence amid heightened tensions with the Russia-Ukraine war.
NATO flexes muscle in Baltics with 9,000-troop Baltops exercise
From sea mine sweeps to mass casualty response, NATO conducts a comprehensive training exercise in the Baltic Sea. / Photo: Reuters
June 18, 2024

Some 9,000 troops from 20 NATO countries have been participating this month in military exercises in the Baltic Sea region, which has become strategically sensitive following Russia's aggression on Ukraine.

Sweden, which had joined the drills in the past, took part in the Baltops exercises for the first time in June as a full NATO member after joining the trans-Atlantic military alliance earlier this year.

The weeks of training include sea mine sweeps, submarine detection, landings and medical response to mass casualty situations.

Their goal is to enhance the interoperability of the forces and to highlight the allied commitment to joint security, officials said.

The exercises by navy, air force and ground troops are being held on the Baltic Sea, as well as in Sweden and its strategic island of Gotland, and in Lithuania, Poland and Germany.

They will run through Thursday and include some 50 navy ships and 45 aircraft and helicopters.

RelatedWhat is the Suwalki Gap and why does it matter for Russia and NATO?
Recommended

'Dynamic challenges'

The drills are organised by NATO’s Naval Striking and Support Forces and the US Navy's 6th Fleet.

Major gas pipelines run across the Baltic seabed from Russia and Norway to Germany, Poland and other European nations, making it a highly sensitive region since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and increased its hostile activity in the Baltic Sea area.

“The dynamic challenges of the Baltic Region demand a refined, precise, and efficient amphibious capability; and that is exactly what we conducted in Sweden today. The landing location was intentional: NATO’s presence on Gotland Island is vital to protecting the security and stability of the Baltic Sea,” said US Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew T. Priddy, NATO's Naval Striking and Support Forces chief of staff.

RelatedRussia sends warships to Caribbean for drills as tensions with US spike
SOURCE:AP
Explore
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza