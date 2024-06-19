A group of Israelis have staged a demonstration inside the Israeli Parliament, or Knesset, in West Jerusalem, demanding early elections and an end to Tel Aviv's war on Gaza, Israeli media said.

“A group of protesters gathered near the cafeteria in the Knesset building, demanding immediate elections,” the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

"The war with no goals or end must be ended, the Knesset dissolved, and power returned to the people. We demand elections right now," the newspaper reported, citing protesters.

The most recent elections in Israel were held at the end of 2022, resulting in the formation of the current far-right government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is legally in power for a four-year term unless the Knesset is dissolved or confidence in the government is withdrawn.