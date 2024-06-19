Russian forces have escalated attacks near Toretsk, a frontline town in eastern Ukraine that has remained relatively calm over recent months of fighting, officials and journalists reported.

Overwhelmed and outgunned Ukrainian forces have struggled to hold the line in the eastern Donetsk region, which the Kremlin illegally claims is part of Russia.

The Ukrainian military said in a briefing late Tuesday that Russia had "intensified" its assaults near Toretsk and "launched five assault operations at once," targeting surrounding towns and villages.

Military analysts reported Russian advances towards Toretsk, which had an estimated pre-war population of around 32,000 people.

The Russian defence ministry on Wednesday also said its forces had "improved" their positions around Toretsk.

Moscow's troops in recent months have swung the battlefield initiative in their favour and advanced north and south of Toretsk, but the front line has remained relatively stable near the mining town.

The Ukrainian military said the rise in Russian attacks had begun "after a prolonged lull."

'Shooting... all day long'

One resident of the town, 67-year-old Oleksandr said by telephone that he had experienced an increase in Russian bombardments, corroborating official reports.