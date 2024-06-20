EU states have signed off on a fresh package of sanctions against Russia targeting its lucrative liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector for the first time, officials said.

The new measures which should be formally adopted on Monday are aimed at further choking off Russian President Vladimir Putin's war effort against Ukraine.

"This hard-hitting package will further deny Russia access to key technologies," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X on Thursday.

"It will strip Russia of further energy revenues and tackle Putin's shadow fleet and banking network abroad. "

Diplomats said the latest sanctions the 14th round imposed on Moscow by the EU since 2022 include a ban on the transshipment of Russian LNG via Europe.

They do not include a prohibition on the purchase of Russian LNG by EU countries.

European ports matter for Russia since the continent offers a key route for LNG exports from frozen Arctic ports to Asian markets in winter months.

Ports in Belgium, France, The Netherlands and Spain are the main points for LNG deliveries from Russia's Siberian Yamal Peninsula.

The Belgian port of Zeebrugge and the French port of Montoir are especially important hubs for re-exports to countries such as China and Taiwan.