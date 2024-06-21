At least 200 people were injured and more than 100 arrested across Kenya in Thursday's nationwide protests against government plans to raise $2.7 billion in additional taxes, an alliance of rights groups has said.

Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters in the capital Nairobi, the five rights groups, which include Amnesty International and the Kenya Medical Association, said in a joint statement late on Thursday.

They said that the presence of spent cartridges implied the use of live rounds. One person died from a gunshot wound sustained in the Nairobi protest, the Daily Nation newspaper reported.

The Nairobi county police commander, Adamson Bungei, did not answer his phone to respond to the reported killing, injuries, and arrests.

"We commend the several thousands of protesters, many of whom are youthful, for picketing peacefully (and) exhibiting restraint and decorum despite provocation by police," the group said.

Contested tax proposals