Turkish security forces have neutralised four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, and four other PKK terrorists in Türkiye’s southeastern Sirnak province.

The terrorists detected in the Qandil region in northern Iraq were neutralised with an airstrike, the National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry vowed that the Turkish army's counterterrorism operations will continue unabated, saying: "There is no escape for the terrorists, nowhere is safe for them."

Terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.