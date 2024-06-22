Saturday, June 22, 2024

2155 GMT — The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier left the Red Sea after serving for months to thwart the Yemeni Houthis's attacks on commercial shipping, the Pentagon has said.

"The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG) departed the US Central Command area of responsibility today and will remain briefly in the US European Command area of responsibility before returning home after more than seven months deployed in support of US regional deterrence and force protection efforts," spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Following the completion of a scheduled exercise in the Indo-Pacific, Ryder said the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group will arrive in the Red Sea to continue the mission.

The Eisenhower protected ships transiting the Red Sea, Bab-el-Mandeb and the Gulf Aden during its deployment, he said, adding it also rescued "innocent mariners against the unlawful attacks from the Iranian-backed Houthis, and helped to deter further aggression.”

More updates 👇

2136 GMT — Palestine welcomes Cuba's move to intervene in genocide case

Palestine has welcomed Cuba's announcement to intervene in a "genocide" case brought by South Africa against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

It also urged "more active participation" by other states in the court proceedings.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the decision "reflects Cuba's steadfast commitment to justice and the rule of international law, and confirms the deep solidarity and historical friendship between the two countries."

The Cuban Foreign Ministry noted that to support international efforts to put an end to the crime of genocide committed against the Palestinian people, it decided to join the case.

2135 GMT — Israeli army reservist killed in southern Gaza: Military

Another Israeli army reservist was in southern Gaza City, the military has said.

“Sergeant First Class (res.) Malkia Gross, 25, from the Armored Corps, was killed in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip,” it said.

The fatality brought the death toll for Israeli soldiers since Oct. 7 to 665, including 313 officers and soldiers who were killed in the ground offensive in Gaza since Oct. 27.

Data also indicated that 3,894 officers and soldiers have been injured since the start of the onslaught against Gaza, including 1,977 in ground battles.

1256 GMT — Another child dies of hunger in North Gaza hospital as Israeli blockade continues

Another child died of malnutrition at Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza, raising the total this week to four amid ongoing Israeli restrictions on aid, the health centre's director announced.

"We lost a child in the hospital's nursery department in recent hours due to malnutrition," Hossam Abu Safiya said in a news conference held in northern Gaza.

"This is the fourth child to be killed in the hospital during the last week due to malnutrition," he added.

Abu Safiya said that over the past two weeks, the hospital had diagnosed over 250 children with symptoms of malnutrition, warning that Gaza "is confronting a genuine health crisis that initially affects children and could extend to adults."

He highlighted that recent premature births at the hospital have been attributed to maternal malnutrition.

1836 GMT — Hezbollah missiles hit homes in north Israel, fires erupt

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah group fired anti-tank missiles, striking two houses in the Metula area of northern Israel, causing fires in the area but no casualties are reported.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, two houses on the border with Metula were directly hit by anti-tank missiles, causing fires in the area.

The radio said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

1239 GMT — Gaza carnage recreated in Tokyo to call attention to Palestinians' plight

The streets of Tokyo saw the carnage from an apparent massacre, with the bodies of dozens of victims strewn across the ground, their bodies lying prone or twisted, many of them marked by the signs of blood.

But it was instead a “die-in,” a scene to evoke the suffering in the embattled enclave of Gaza, recreated half a world away to protest the plight of Palestinians in the face of a months-long Israeli assault.

Many videos and pictures of the event in Japan's capital were posted on X, showing groups of protesters lying on the ground, while others, some of them carrying Palestinian flags, encircled them.

1109 GMT — Tens of Palestinians killed in two Israeli attacks in Gaza

At least 42 were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Al-Tuffah and Al-Shati areas, Ismail Al-Thawabta, the director of government media office told Reuters.

Medical sources also told Anadolu that the Israeli army targeted a house in the neighbourhood of Al-Tuffah in eastern Gaza City, killing 17 Palestinians and injuring several others.

They said that 24 more Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an additional Israeli bombing of the Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City.

The Israeli army bombed three residential buildings in the camp, Anadolu reported from the ground.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that more than 20 houses in the targeted area were completely or partially destroyed as a result of the Israeli bombing.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army claimed to have bombed buildings used by Hamas as military headquarters in Gaza City without providing any evidence or further details.

0924 GMT — Death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza tops 37,500

At least 37,551 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that 85,911 other people have also been wounded in the onslaught, mostly women and children.

“Israeli attacks killed 101 people and injured 169 others in the last 24 hours alone,” the statement said.

0825 GMT — One Israeli killed by gunfire in occupied West Bank