Gunmen have attacked churches, a synagogue and a police post in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan killing more than 15 police officers and several civilians, including an Orthodox priest, according to authorities.

At least 12 people were injured in the attacks that took place in Dagestan's largest city of Makhachkala and in the coastal city of Derbent.

"This is a day of tragedy for Dagestan and the whole country," Sergei Melikov, governor of the Dagestan region, said in a video published early on Monday on the Telegram messaging app.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were declared days of mourning in the region.

Authorities announced a counter-terrorist operation and also launched a criminal investigation on the charge of a terrorist act.

The Anti-Terrorist Committee said five gunmen were “eliminated.”

The governor said six “bandits” had been “liquidated.” The conflicting numbers couldn't be immediately reconciled and it wasn't clear how many were involved in the attacks.