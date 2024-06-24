Thousands of people have been displaced in India's north-eastern state of Assam and at least 37 people have died in heavy rain, floods and landslides in the last two months, officials said.

Although rains have decreased in the last two days and improved the flood situation marginally, at least 200,000 people were affected in 11 state districts due to rain-related incidents, a release from the state's disaster management authority said on Monday.

More than 12,000 people have been displaced from their homes in the state.

Authorities said they expected another wave of floods in July, with the Kushiyara River, a transboundary river between India and Bangladesh flowing above the danger mark in several places.