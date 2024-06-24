WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy rainfall and floods displace thousands in India's Assam state
More than 12,000 people have been forced to leave their homes, as another flood wave expected in the near future.
Heavy rainfall and floods displace thousands in India's Assam state
Authorities said they expected another wave of floods in July, with the Kushiyara River, a transboundary river between India and Bangladesh flowing above the danger mark in several places. / Photo: AFP
June 24, 2024

Thousands of people have been displaced in India's north-eastern state of Assam and at least 37 people have died in heavy rain, floods and landslides in the last two months, officials said.

Although rains have decreased in the last two days and improved the flood situation marginally, at least 200,000 people were affected in 11 state districts due to rain-related incidents, a release from the state's disaster management authority said on Monday.

More than 12,000 people have been displaced from their homes in the state.

Authorities said they expected another wave of floods in July, with the Kushiyara River, a transboundary river between India and Bangladesh flowing above the danger mark in several places.

Recommended

India's north-east and neighbouring Bangladesh have been ravaged by floods in the last two months, leaving millions stranded, with weather authorities predicting that the situation could worsen.

The situation in Bangladesh had also improved as water levels of various rivers had receded and upstream water from India had reduced, officials said.

RelatedIndia experiences record demand for power in north as heatwave persists
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust