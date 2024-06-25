WORLD
Hamas denies report that it plans to move its political bureau to Iraq
The National newspaper cites sources that said the Iraqi government gave approval to Hamas in May to open bureau in Baghdad.
Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, denied reports of the groups office moving to Iraq/ Photo: AA
June 25, 2024

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas denied a report Monday that it plans to move its political bureau from Qatar to the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

"There is no truth to what Sky News Arabia reported, citing The National newspaper, of allegations that Hamas plans to leave Qatar and head to Iraq," Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau , said in a statement on his Telegram account.

The United Arab Emirates-based The National quoted sources that said the Iraqi government granted approval in May to Hamas to open the bureau in Iraq and that "Iran will be responsible for protecting Hamas's leaders, offices and personnel in Baghdad."

The newspaper said the decision to move the bureau was made to avoid pressure from Qatar and the US to show flexibility in negotiations with Israel for a deal in Gaza.

Mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the US, Israel and Hamas have been engaged in months of stalled indirect negotiations to reach a ceasefire agreement.

SOURCE:AA
