The death toll in a terrorist attack in Russia's Caucasus region of Dagestan rose to 21 after another policeman died in the hospital Monday night, the Healthy Ministry said on Tuesday.

This brings the number of policemen killed in the attack to 16, besides five civilians including a priest.

Assailants had attacked Orthodox churches, synagogues, and a traffic police post in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala in Dagestan on Sunday.