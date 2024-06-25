At least ten people were shot dead in Kenya's capital, a paramedic said, as protests against tax legislation turned into violent clashes with police.

Police opened fire on demonstrators trying to storm Kenya's legislature on Tuesday, with at least ten protesters killed and dozens wounded and sections of the parliament building set ablaze as lawmakers inside passed legislation to raise taxes.

In chaotic scenes, protesters overwhelmed police and chased them away in an attempt to storm the parliament compound. Flames could be seen coming from inside.

Police opened fire after tear gas and water cannon failed to disperse the crowds.

Fire erupts in governor's office

A fire erupted at the governor's office in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, TV footage showed, as protesters breached the nearby parliament complex, which was also partly ablaze.

Footage broadcast on privately owned Citizen TV showed police trying to douse the flames at City Hall with water cannon, after protests turned violent, with rights groups accusing officers of firing live rounds.

The rallies, which began last week, have caught President William Ruto's government off guard .

The Kenyan leader said he was prepared to talk to the protesters over the weekend while praising their "peaceful" action.

But hundreds of chanting demonstrators were met by a heavy police presence early Tuesday in Nairobi's business district.

Officers in full riot gear blocked access to parliament, where politician are debating a finance bill containing the tax proposals.

"We are peaceful", demonstrators shouted, as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd, according to AFP reporters.

Anger over a cost-of-living crisis spiralled into nationwide rallies last week, with demonstrators calling for the finance bill to be scrapped.

Parliament must vote on the legislation by June 30.

"There is no criminality in assembling in the streets," father-of-one Kennedy Sankara, 26, told AFP, condemning officers.

"They are here brutalising innocent citizens who are unarmed and only speaking."

Describing Ruto's bill as "draconian", Sankara accused the authorities of "trying to brutalise us."

Crowds also marched in the port city of Mombasa, the opposition bastion of Kisumu, and Ruto's stronghold of Eldoret, images on Kenyan TV channels showed.

The protests have been mostly peaceful, as Ruto noted Sunday in his first public comments on the demonstrations.

But the Independent Policing Oversight Authority watchdog and rights groups said that two people had died following Thursday's rallies in Nairobi.

Several organisations, including Amnesty International Kenya, said at least 200 people were wounded in last week's protests in Nairobi.