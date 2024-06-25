The Israeli Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that ultra-Orthodox Jewish students of religious schools called yeshivas in Hebrew, must be drafted into the Israeli army, finding their exemptions from military service unconstitutional.

The top court decision, which is in line with a similar ruling from seven years ago, might lead to a fracture in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s already fragile coalition government propped up by the two ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) parties, Shahs and United Torah Judaism Party.

Both parties have long opposed the draft of Haredim - young ultra-Orthodox men - into the Israeli forces on the grounds that religious study in yeshivas is as essential for Israel’s future survival as military service. In recent weeks, Netanyahu made multiple failed attempts to pass a law, which would grant ultra-Orthodox Jews a draft exemption.

Alon Liel, the former general director of the Israeli foreign ministry, thinks the Supreme Court decision won’t lead to a deadly fraction in the Netanyahu government, dominated by far-right groups.

“No. Netanyahu looks safe as long as the war goes on,” Liel tells TRT World.

While the Supreme Court decision might demoralise Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox coalition partners, the ruling does not have immediate effect, allowing time for Israel's longest-serving prime minister to make any number of decisions on this ensuing problem, according to experts.

Since Israel’s founding in 1948, ultra-Orthodox Jewish men have been exempt from military service and yeshivas have been funded by the state. Some members of the Haredim hold pacifist political views and others believe that the Jewish religious tradition forbids military service.

Haredi resistance to military service has long been a contentious issue in Israeli society in which secularists and leftist groups have particularly criticised exemptions and funding of religious education.

The top court’s decision might further widen an already-existing split between Netanyahu, who is in favour of exemptions and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who advocates ultra-Orthodox draft into the military.

“The army is in need of manpower now. It’s not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of mathematics,” Gallant said in March, in reference to Netanyahu’s hardline supporters. At the end of March, an Israeli law, which granted exemptions to ultra-Orthodox Jews expired, while the Netanyahu government continued to absolve them from being drafted, despite a raging war in Gaza.

“We cherish and appreciate those who dedicate their lives to learning the Torah. However, without physical existence, there is no spiritual existence. Our security challenges demonstrate that everyone must bear the burden [of service]. All parts of society,” added the defence minister in his televised address to the nation in Spring.