A UN humanitarian worker described the suffering she witnessed first-hand in Gaza, where she saw children mutilated and families bombed out of their homes, in an emotional testimony.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva on Tuesday following a three-month stint in the territory, Yasmina Guerda of the UN humanitarian agency OCHA described the desperation from the viewpoint of civilians under the Israeli military's assault since October 7.

"You have 10-15 minutes to evacuate your building because it's going to be bombed. Your little kids are sleeping... You wake them up," she said.

"You take one last look at your room and say a permanent goodbye, because you know it will be dust."

As horrifying as that sounds, she stressed that this is the "best-case scenario", since many others are not warned before an attack.

Children lost limbs

Guerda met people whose homes were destroyed in Israel's Nuseirat refugee camp massacre to secure the release of four hostages earlier this month.

Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 274 Palestinians were killed and 698 wounded during the attack.

The next day at a hospital, Guerda met children who lost limbs in the attack.

"Many of whom reminded me of my own two little toddlers. They were staring into the void, too shell-shocked to produce a sound or a tear," she said.

Barely surviving

Nearly nine months of war have led to catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the besieged Palestinian territory and repeated UN warnings of the risk of famine.

For Guerda, there are no "living conditions" there.