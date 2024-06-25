WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has walked free from a court on the US Pacific island territory of Saipan after pleading guilty to violating US espionage law in a deal that allowed him to head straight home to Australia.

His release on Wednesday ends a 14-year legal saga in which Assange spent more than five years in a British high-security jail and seven years in asylum at the Ecuadorean embassy in London battling extradition to the US, where he faced 18 criminal charges arising from his expose of alleged war crimes and illegal US military actions in many countries.

During the three-hour hearing, Assange pleaded guilty to one criminal count of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified national defence documents but said he had believed the US Constitution's First Amendment, which protects free speech, shielded his activities.

"Working as a journalist I encouraged my source to provide information that was said to be classified in order to publish that information," he told the court.

"I believed the First Amendment protected that activity but I accept that it was ... a violation of the espionage statute."

Chief US District Judge Ramona V. Manglona accepted his guilty plea and released him due to time already served in a British jail.

"We firmly believe that Mr. Assange never should have been charged under the Espionage Act and engaged in (an) exercise that journalists engage in every day," his US lawyer, Barry Pollack, told reporters outside the court.

WikiLeaks' work would continue, he said.

His UK and Australian lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, thanked the Australian government for its years of diplomacy in securing Assange's release.

"It is a huge relief to Julian Assange, to his family, to his friends, to his supporters and to us and to everyone who believes in free speech around the world that he can now return home to Australia and be reunited with his family," she said.

Assange, 52, left the court through a throng of TV cameras and photographers without answering questions, then waved as he got into a white SUV.

He left Saipan on a private jet to the Australian capital Canberra, where he is expected to land around 7:30 p.m. (0930 GMT), according to flight logs.

Assange was released on Monday from a high-security British prison where he had been held for five years while he fought extradition to the United States, which sought to prosecute him for revealing "war crimes" and illegal US actions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Guantanamo Bay and elsewhere.

He flew out of London to travel to the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory in the Pacific where he pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defence information, according to a court document.

A private jet carrying the 52-year-old stopped to refuel in Bangkok on Tuesday, taking off again around 9:25 pm (1425 GMT) to fly to Saipan, capital of the US territory where Assange is appearing in court.

Related Vietnam to Ukraine secrets, five times US suffered embarrassing leaks

A 'free man'

Assange's wife Stella said he would be a "free man" after the judge signed off on the plea deal, thanking supporters who have campaigned for his release for years.

"I'm just elated. Frankly, it's just incredible," she told BBC radio.

"We weren't really sure until the last 24 hours that it was actually happening."

She urged supporters to monitor her husband's flight on plane-tracking websites and to follow the "AssangeJet" hashtag, saying in a post on social media platform X "we need all eyes on his flight in case something goes wrong".