The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused top army officials of attempting to orchestrate a coup against her husband.

The accusations were made during a meeting last week with several families of Israelis held captive by resistance fighters in Israel-besieged Gaza, Haaretz newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"Israeli forces are seeking to stage a military coup against my husband," Sara Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the leading Israeli newspaper.

When some family members interrupted, she insisted more than once that "the army brass wants to stage a coup."

According to Haaretz, several army officials were also present at the meeting apart from family members.

Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan was taken hostage on October 7, said in response to the report, "Instead of doing everything to save lives, [Netanyahu] is spreading delusional conspiracies and is busy inciting and sowing division."

"If this is what the Netanyahu family thinks and this is how things are handled, what wonder is it that there's no [hostage] deal and that the country is going up in flames? Today it's already clear that there will be no deal and there will be no revival [for Israel] as long as Netanyahu is in power."

Sara Netanyahu was not the only family member to accuse military leaders. Her son, Yair Netanyahu, made similar accusations earlier this month.

On June 17, Yair accused the military and the Shin Bet security service of "betrayal" during the October 7 Hamas raid that caught Israeli intelligence and military off guard, crushing their image.

"What are they trying to hide? If there was no betrayal, then why are they afraid of external and independent parties investigating what happened?" he wrote on X.