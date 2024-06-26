The US surgeon general has declared gun violence a public health crisis, driven by the fast-growing number of injuries and deaths involving firearms in the world's most heavily armed society.

The advisory issued by Dr Vivek Murthy, America's top doctor, came as the US grappled with another summer weekend marked by mass shootings that left dozens of people dead or wounded.

"People want to be able to walk through their neighbourhoods and be safe," Murthy told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

"America should be a place where all of us can go to school, go to work, go to the supermarket, go to our house of worship, without having to worry that that's going to put our life at risk."

To drive down gun deaths, Murthy calls on the US to ban automatic rifles, introduce universal background checks for purchasing guns, regulate the industry, pass laws that would restrict their use in public spaces and penalise people who fail to safely store their weapons.

None of those suggestions can be implemented nationwide without legislation passed by Congress, which typically recoils at gun control measures.

Some state legislatures, however, have enacted or may consider some of the surgeon general's proposals.

Pressure against Murthy

Murthy's advisory, however, promises to be controversial with the gun lobby and will certainly incense Republican lawmakers, most of whom opposed his confirmation — twice — to the job over his statements on gun violence.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) promptly rebuked Murthy's advisory.

"This is an extension of the Biden Administration's war on law-abiding gun owners," Randy Kozuch, the organisation's president, said in a statement on X.

It was the NRA and Republicans who enjoy the powerful gun lobby's support that almost derailed Murthy's confirmation as surgeon general a decade ago. Murthy became quieter on the issue of gun violence after his past statements almost cost him the job.

Then-president Donald Trump dismissed Murthy in 2017, but President Joe Biden nominated him again for the position in 2021.