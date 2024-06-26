The US military’s floating pier off the coast of Gaza has resumed operations again after a maintenance halt, the Pentagon said.

"The pier is operational. It resumed operations again today. As you know, they took a day to do some scheduled maintenance on the pier yesterday. Aid is flowing across the causeway," spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters on Tuesday.

More than 6,800 metric tons of humanitarian aid was delivered since the pier became operational on May 17, Ryder added.

"This is a temporary pier. So this is a temporary solution to help rush aid into the zone, again, recognising the dire security situation there. But again, we're going to continue to look at all ways to get aid into Gaza," he stressed.

Asked about reports that the UN will suspend aid operations in Gaza unless Israel acts to protect humanitarian workers better, he said the Pentagon is working with the interagency and international NGOs to facilitate the delivery of aid.

Intolerable risks