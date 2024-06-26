WORLD
US built Gaza pier resumes operations again: Pentagon
More than 6,800 metric tons or 15 million pounds of humanitarian aid delivered since pier became operational on May 17, spokesman says
June 26, 2024

The US military’s floating pier off the coast of Gaza has resumed operations again after a maintenance halt, the Pentagon said.

"The pier is operational. It resumed operations again today. As you know, they took a day to do some scheduled maintenance on the pier yesterday. Aid is flowing across the causeway," spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters on Tuesday.

More than 6,800 metric tons of humanitarian aid was delivered since the pier became operational on May 17, Ryder added.

"This is a temporary pier. So this is a temporary solution to help rush aid into the zone, again, recognising the dire security situation there. But again, we're going to continue to look at all ways to get aid into Gaza," he stressed.

Asked about reports that the UN will suspend aid operations in Gaza unless Israel acts to protect humanitarian workers better, he said the Pentagon is working with the interagency and international NGOs to facilitate the delivery of aid.

Intolerable risks

Recommended

"We've got to take into account the capacity of the marshalling area. We're not quite there yet. So, you know, again, we're going to continue to be in communication with the UN, with the World Food Program, USAID and look at those things," he said.

A UN spokesman said Tuesday that humanitarian operations have repeatedly been in the "crosshairs" in Gaza, adding the risks are becoming "increasingly intolerable."

US President Joe Biden ordered the establishment of a sea route to deliver food and aid to Palestinians on March 8 amid Israeli restrictions.

The JLOTS the floating pier and the Trident pier became operational on May 17 when trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore via the pier.

The initial cost of the pier was estimated at $320M. But the Pentagon said the price had dropped to $230M due to contributions from the UK and because the cost of contracting trucks and other equipment was "lower than expected."

