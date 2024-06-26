A new deadlier strain of mpox that transmits more easily between people is killing children and causing miscarriages in the Democratic Republic of Congo and may have already spread to neighbouring countries, researchers have warned.

All countries should be preparing for "this new strain before it spreads to other places, before it is too late," John Claude Udahemuka, a researcher at the University of Rwanda studying the outbreak, told AFP news agency.

A global outbreak of a new strain of Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, in 2022 spread to more than 110 countries. That was the clade II strain.

But there have been regular outbreaks of the clade I strain –– which is 10 times deadlier –– in Africa since it was first detected in DR Congo in 1970.

While the global outbreak was largely sexually transmitted, people in Africa normally caught clade I from infected animals, such as when eating bushmeat.

Unlike previous outbreaks in the central African country, the virus was being transmitted via sex between heterosexuals.

Testing revealed it was a mutated variant of the original strain called clade Ib.

It is "undoubtedly the most dangerous strain so far," Udahemuka said.

More than 1,000 cases of clade Ib have been reported in South Kivu province since, said Leandre Murhula Masirika, who has led local research into the outbreak.

There are more than 20 new cases every week in Kamituga alone –– and the number is rising, he warned.

'Incredibly worrying'

Five percent of adults and 10 percent of children who get the strain die, researchers said.

It gives sufferers "horrendous whole body rashes," unlike clade II, which caused lesions normally more limited to the genital area, said Trudie Lang, a global health researcher at Oxford University.

The clade Ib strain has also been spreading through non-sexual contact between people –– including among families or children playing together at school –– marking a major change from previous outbreaks, the researchers said.

There has been a "high amount" of transmission between mothers or carers and children, Lang said.

The strain has also caused numerous miscarriages, and researchers are studying its long-term effect on fertility.