China will hold a key political meeting historically watched for signals on economic direction in mid-July, state media has reported, as policymakers seek to shore up the country's stuttering recovery.

A year and a half after crippling Covid-19 restrictions ended, a full rebound in the world's number two economy has yet to kick in, sending ripples of unease through leaders and citizens.

The Third Plenum, originally expected last autumn, is highly anticipated in the hope it will resolve uncertainty and reveal details of Beijing's strategy going forward.

Announcing its dates of July 15-18, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday the meeting would "primarily examine issues related to further comprehensively deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernisation".

Authorities have been clear they want to re-orientate the economy away from state-funded investment, and instead base growth around high-tech innovation and domestic consumption.

But economic uncertainty is fuelling a vicious cycle that has kept the latter stubbornly low.

So far, President Xi Jinping's government has resisted any big stimulus, and last week the head of China's central bank warned that was not on the cards.

The economy still faced many challenges, he said, but authorities would exercise moderation.

Among the most urgent issues is a persistent crisis in the property sector, which long served as a key engine for national growth but is now mired in debt, with several top firms facing liquidation.