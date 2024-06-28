Middle East experts have a range of opinions about the nature of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman (MBS)’s relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ). Some commentators maintain that the alleged rift between these two Arab leaders is so great that their countries will soon cease to be allies, while others point to a meeting between the two leaders last month in eastern Saudi Arabia as a sign that there are no serious tensions.

The reality probably lies somewhere in between.

While regional ties between the two states are unlikely to sever - as they had done with Qatar in 2017 - Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have different priorities, positions, and interests which have created complications.

From the question of normalising relations with Israel to certain conflicts in Africa such as the Sudanese civil war, Saudi and Emirati interests do not align, so naturally some friction exists in bilateral affairs. There is also increasingly serious economic competition between these two Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states as both pursue their own development and economic diversification plans.

Cordial relations

“As the senior party between these two leaders, [MBZ] expects to be treated with deference, which is why periodic disagreements surface,” explained Joseph A. Kechichian, a senior fellow at the King Faisal Centre in Riyadh, in an interview with TRT World.

MBZ is a regional leader who likes to set trends and assert his influence on the international stage. Questions about how his relationship with MBS would evolve as the young and confident Saudi leader ascends and flexes his own muscles as the de facto ruler of the largest Gulf Arab monarchy have consistently fueled interesting albeit somewhat speculative debates.

“In my estimation, the best way to describe the relationship between both states at the current time is that it is a mixture of cordiality, tension, and pragmatism,” Aziz Alghashian, a fellow with the Sectarianism, Proxies & De-sectarianisation project at Lancaster University, told TRT World.

Tensions between MBS and MBZ do not constitute a “bitter rivalry”, according to Hussein Ibish, a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington. Instead, he described them as part of a “contained and manageable competitive relationship” which is healthier than the “illusion of dominance and subordination” that Saudi Arabia and the UAE pushed in the post-2011 period when the fall-out from the Arab Spring turmoil and armed conflicts were fueling instability across the Arab world.

“But beneath the veneer of a kind of ‘no daylight’ unity lurked an unresolved competitive relationship that reflects the reality of economic, political, and even military power in the Gulf,” added Ibish.

In 2021, authorities in Riyadh started requiring foreign firms with a presence in Saudi Arabia to have their headquarters established in the Kingdom by 2024. Although the leadership in Saudi Arabia signalled how this was part of a strategy aimed at securing real long-term commitment to the country’s development, it constitutes a challenge to the UAE’s position as the GCC state where most foreign companies operating in the Gulf set up headquarters.

Yemen, a source of contention

In terms of the Arabian Peninsula’s security architecture, Yemen is the greatest source of contention between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Beginning in March 2015, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi together led an Arab military coalition aimed at reversing the Houthi gains of 2014/15. But several years into that campaign the Emirati leadership recognised how disastrous it had become and shifted course.

In 2019, the UAE officially withdrew its forces from Yemen and began focusing on influencing southern Yemen’s landscape via surrogate non-state actors. This entailed the UAE backing various Yemeni groups such as the Southern Transitional Council (STC) while leaving Saudi Arabia to fight the Houthis in northern Yemen.

“The fact is that the UAE [and] Saudi Arabia went into Yemen in the first place with different agendas, pursuing different but overlapping wars and divergent ideological frameworks. Over time, that became more obvious than it was [in the] beginning, and it remains true now,” said Ibish.