WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia claims capture of two villages in Ukraine's Donetsk region
Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory faces further challenges with ongoing heavy fighting in the Donetsk region as Moscow claims new advancements while Kiev denies losses.
Russia claims capture of two villages in Ukraine's Donetsk region
Russia pushes westward, capturing villages and facing fierce Ukrainian resistance. / Photo: Reuters
July 1, 2024

Russian forces have taken over the villages of Spirne and Novooleksandrivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the Russian defence ministry has said.

The ministry, in a brief statement on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday, said its forces have also improved their positions along the frontline around the villages.

Spirne is located in the east of the Donetsk region, close to the border with Ukraine's Luhansk region.

The village of Novooleksandrivka lies about 130 km (80 miles) west of Spirne.

Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily statement on the situation on the battlefield that "heavy fighting" was taking place in the area around the villages, but it did not report any losses.

Donetsk is one of four regions in Ukraine's east and south that Russia claimed to have annexed in late 2022 in a move condemned as illegal by most countries at the UN General Assembly.

Russia does not fully control any of the four regions.

RelatedUkraine needs more air defence systems, Zelenskyy says after Russian attack
Recommended

Ukraine strike kills child

A Ukrainian drone attack on Sunday killed a 4-year-old in a car in southern Russia's Belgorod region, the regional governor said.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the car carrying the girl, her parents and grandparents came under attack in an area close to the Ukrainian border.

The car's other passengers were also injured, with the girl's grandfather in serious condition.

Gladkov also said three localities in the region, all near the border town of Shebekino, had been shelled by Ukrainian forces, but he reported no casualties.

RelatedUS drone flights in Black Sea risk direct clash with NATO: Russia
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust