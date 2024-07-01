Monday, July 1, 2024

1813 GMT — The United Nations said Israeli authorities blocked more than half of the 115 planned humanitarian aid deliveries to northern Gaza in June.

Speaking at a news conference, spokesman to the secretary general, Stephane Dujarric, said there are "little or no" available shelters or critical supplies in the areas where people have been forcibly displaced.

Aid distribution through the Kerem Shalom (Karem Abu Salem) crossing was "nearly impossible" due to security and fuel shortages, he added.

Dujarric conveyed the warning by humanitarian workers, saying: "The unexploded ordinance continues to pose a significant risk to the lives of people all across Gaza, that includes internally displaced people and people trying to return to areas from once they came, children are particularly at risk."

1825 GMT — Israel’s Netanyahu orders investigation into release of al-Shifa hospital director

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an investigation into the release of the director of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Netanyahu described the release of Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya as "a severe mistake and an ethical failure," according to a statement by his office.

The Israeli PM said Abu Salmiya "belongs in prison," accusing him of being responsible for "holding and murdering" Israeli captives in Gaza. Abu Salmiya was arrested on Nov. 23 along with several medical staffers while travelling from Gaza to the south of the enclave following an Israeli raid on the hospital.

1759 GMT — 3 injured as illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinians

Three Palestinians were injured in attacks by illegal Israeli settlers near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to local media.

Illegal Jewish settlers attacked the village of Asira al Qabliya south of Nablus and assaulted three residents, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Illegal settlers also attacked with gas sprays Palestinian residents in the village of Umm al Khair in Masafer Yatta south Hebron city, Wafa said, citing a Palestinian security source.

1654 GMT — Palestinian Authority pledges more backing for NGOs in Gaza

The Palestinian Authority pledged to give greater backing to NGOs in Gaza as it warned that 300,000 families in the beleaguered territory are "marginalised" and need assistance.

The authority held a meeting with about 15 NGOs and aid groups who have complained about increasing problems getting aid into Gaza and distributing food and other essentials around the territory where Israel has been waging a brutal war for more than eight months.

While the Palestinian Authority, which is based in the occupied West Bank, has virtually no influence in Gaza, the authority's emergency relief minister Basil al Kafarna acknowledged the mounting dangers and said: "We are here to support the non-governmental organisations and the agencies for humanitarian relief in the Gaza Strip."

He emphasised several cooperation projects including two online platforms that monitor the districts and families among Gaza's 2.4 million inhabits most in need and allow NGOs to highlight problems.

1631 GMT — Israel issues fresh evacuation order for Khan Younis, Rafah

The Israeli army issued a new evacuation order for parts of Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza, with witnesses reporting that many were fleeing.

Hundreds of thousands had already left Rafah ahead of and during a ground offensive launched by Israeli troops on the southernmost city since early May.

The warning for Al Qarara, Bani Suhaila and other towns in the two governorates, made on social media and in an official statement, came hours after Israel said 20 "projectiles" were fired into Israel from the Khan Younis region.

1550 GMT — Israel almost done eliminating Hamas military capabilities: Netanyahu

Israel is almost finished with eliminating Hamas' military capabilities in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We are advancing to the end of the phase of eliminating the terrorist army of Hamas, and there will be a continuation to strike its remnants," Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office.

1409 GMT — Israeli army needs 10,000 soldiers ‘immediately’: defence minister

The Israeli army needs 10,000 more soldiers immediately amid the ongoing war in Gaza, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"The [Israeli] army needs 10,000 more soldiers immediately," Gallant said in statements carried by Army Radio during a session of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee.

He said the army could recruit 4,800 soldiers from ultra-Orthodox males.

Last week, Israel’s Supreme Court unanimously ruled that ultra-Orthodox Jews must be subject to the military draft, after decades of being exempted from military service.

1306 GMT — West has abandoned 'core values' over Gaza – Mahathir

Veteran Malaysian statesman Mahathir Mohamad in a broadside at the Western nations said "core values," including the right to and sanctity of life, have been abandoned by the United States and European nations in Gaza.

Mahathir, who led Malaysia three times as one of the world's longest-serving prime ministers, told Anadolu in an exclusive interview that there was a need for reforms at the United Nations, as well as inside the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to deal with common problems affecting the world, including Palestine.

In the wake of the Israeli war on Gaza, Mahathir, 98, rued that there was "no more civilisation."

"I feel that what is happening to the Palestinian people in Gaza is something that nobody expects," he said.

1247 GMT — Germany condemns Israeli official calling for execution of Palestinian prisoners

Germany condemned Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for saying the government should shoot Palestinian prisoners in the head.

"It is a disgusting comment which we condemn," Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner told reporters in Berlin.

Wagner declined to say whether the remarks should have any political consequences.

Continuing to stir controversy with statements on Palestinian prisoners, Ben-Gvir said in a video released on Sunday: "Prisoners should be shot in the head instead of being given more food."