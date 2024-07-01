Hungary takes over the EU's rotating presidency on Monday, promising to be an "honest broker" despite widespread concerns over what critics see as a Russia-friendly government.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has run the central European country since 2010 aiming to transform it into an "illiberal democracy", frequently clashes with Brussels over many social and political issues including irregular migration, EU funds and reforms.

He is also the only EU leader who has maintained ties with Russia despite its offensive in Ukraine. He has refused to send arms to Kiev and repeatedly slammed sanctions against Moscow over the war.

Last year, the European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution highlighting Hungary's "backsliding" on democratic values, and questioning how it could "credibly" assume the bloc's six-month presidency.

'Occupy Brussels'

Budapest insists it is ready to assume "the duties and responsibilities" steering the bloc of 27 countries.

"We will be honest brokers, working loyally with all member states and institutions," Hungarian EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka said in mid-June as he unveiled the presidency's program me.

"At the same time, we believe Hungary has a strong mandate to pursue a strong European policy. Our work will reflect this vision of Europe," he added.

After Hungary last held the EU presidency in 2011, Orban boasted about handing out "flicks," "smacks," and "friendly slaps" to the "excitable tormentors" of the European Parliament.

This time, the nationalist leader, 61, is even more combative, having vowed to "occupy Brussels" during the campaign for European elections in early June, banking on a right-wing breakthrough.

But even though far-right parties made gains, Orban's Fidesz party currently stands isolated, unable to find a group in the European Parliament that suits it.

On Sunday, Orban announced he wanted to form his own group, together with Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) and the centrist ANO party of ex-Czech premier Andrej Babis.