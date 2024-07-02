At least 107 people were crushed to death at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India, with many others injured, a senior government official has said.

A large crowd had gathered near the city of Hathras for a sermon by a popular preacher on Tuesday but a fierce dust storm sparked panic as people were leaving.

Many were crushed or trampled, falling on top of each other, with some collapsing into a roadside drain in the chaos.

"The attendees were exiting the venue when a dust storm blinded their vision, leading to a melee and the subsequent tragic incident," said Chaitra V., divisional commissioner of Aligarh city in Uttar Pradesh state, told AFP.

"We... are focusing on providing relief and medical aid for the victims," she added.

Hours after the tragedy, she told reporters the toll had surged past a hundred.

"Initial information.. is that 107 people have died," she told reporters.

Unverified videos on social media showed bodies piled up on the ground outside a local hospital.

Separately, Umesh Kumar Tripathi, chief medical officer, told reporters the dead were 25 women and two men.

"Many injured have also been admitted," Tripathi said.