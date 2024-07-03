Egypt’s new government was sworn in Wednesday, which saw several major changes, including the defence, foreign and economy portfolios.

Headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who has been in office since 2018, the new cabinet took the oath before President Abdel Fattah al Sisi.

Defence Minister Mohamed Zaki was replaced by Field Marshal Abdel Majeed Saqr, formerly the governor of the canal city of Suez in northeastern Egypt.

Veteran diplomat Badr Abdelatty was also named as Foreign Minister, replacing Sameh Shoukry, who had held the post since 2014.

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait was replaced by his deputy Ahmed Kouchouk, a former World Bank economist.

New cabinet