WORLD
3 MIN READ
NATO pledges $43 billion in aid for Ukraine in 2025 — diplomats
The initiative was meant to shore up Western aid for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia's war in the coming years, but it has hit some snags.
NATO pledges $43 billion in aid for Ukraine in 2025 — diplomats
The decision aims to safeguard the flow of weapons even if Donald Trump returns to office. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 3, 2024

NATO countries signed off on a watered-down pledge to keep supplying Ukraine with around 40 billion euros ($43.1 billion) in weapons next year, diplomats have said.

Wednesday's initiative –– to be unveiled at a summit in Washington next week –– was pitched by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg as a way to firm up Western aid for Kiev in its war with Russia for the coming years.

The plan was to get countries to vow to keep on giving support at the rate they've been giving since Moscow attacked and to split contributions more equitably.

But diplomats said leading power the United States insisted that the pledge –– which is not legally binding –– should be reviewed next year.

Washington's argument was that it was not legally possible for the government to commit any future administrations to spending, diplomats said.

RelatedRussia brushes off Trump's claim that he could end Ukraine war in a day

One part of package

Recommended

Diplomats also said that a proposal to lay out a clear way to split future aid according to the size of each country's gross domestic product was dropped due to opposition led by Türkiye.

A diplomat said there was a reference to "fair burden sharing" in the final text and the aim to contribute more proportionally, but no mention of using GDP as a scale.

The pledge is one part of a package for Ukraine that NATO is hammering out for the summit in Washington.

Kiev is also set to get stronger wording in a final declaration on its push to join, but no concrete invite to become a member.

The alliance will also look to insulate weapons deliveries against any possible return to the US presidency by Donald Trump by taking control of the coordination of supplies from Washington.

RelatedOrban visits Ukraine, calls for ceasefire to speed up peace talks
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust