Thousands have gathered in Paris at the call of numerous media, trade unions and associations to call for a vote against the far-right in the second round of France's legislative elections, with minority Muslims, like many others, feeling uneasy about the rise of the far-right.

"I have the impression that we've really become a country of racists, and that saddens me a lot because we were France after all," Valere Pique, a 31-year-old web developer in the civil service, told the AFP news agency on Wednesday.

"There's a lot of imagination abroad about what France is, and I get the impression that we're really closing in on ourselves, and it really saddens me to see that, in fact."

Another protester at the site said, "Given the divide between the countryside and the cities, I don't even see how France can be reconciled at the moment. So, it scares me to see the outbursts of violence and the fact that it's become commonplace to say things that are racist, anti-Semitic, misogynistic, Islamophobic, or whatever. I find this trivialisation of violence very frightening."

France's embattled prime minister has urged voters to form a united front to block the far-right in legislative elections, warning that the anti-immigration party of Marine Le Pen was within reach of winning an absolute majority.

"There is one bloc that is able to have an absolute majority, and it's the extreme right," Prime Minister Gabriel Attal told France Inter radio.

"On Sunday evening, what's at stake in the second round is to do everything so that the extreme right do es not have an absolute majority," he said.

"It's not nice for many French to have to block (the National Rally)... by casting a vote they did not want to," he added, but "it's our responsibility to do this."

Related French elections: the dark consequences of derogatory rhetoric

Muslims terrified, others see return of fascism

With the RN and its allies collecting more than 33 percent of the vote, Muslims in the country are also worried about the establishment of a far-right government.