Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate as a wildfire rages out of control in northern California.

A swathe of the United States is in the grip of a "record-breaking and dangerous" heatwave that is complicating firefighting efforts on Thursday.

More than 14 square kilometres of grass and woodland have been consumed since Tuesday when a blaze erupted just outside Oroville.

The town, near the state capital of Sacramento, is just 23 miles (38 kilometres) from Paradise, a community that was razed in 2018 by the deadliest fire in California history, which claimed the live s of 85 people.

Garrett Sjolund, fire chief of Butte County, said the area was under a so-called "red flag warning."

"The conditions out there that are in our county this summer are much different than we've experienced the last two summers," he told reporters.

"The fuels are very dense. Brush is dry, and as you can see, any wind will move a fire out very quickly."

Over 25,000 people in the area were under orders to evacuate on Wednesday, local NBC affiliate KCRA reported.

Related Killer heatwave grips US as millions suffer in sweltering temperatures

July 4th fireworks