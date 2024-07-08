The second round of the 2024 French parliamentary elections has brought numerous surprises. Notably, voter turnout reached a record high of approximately 66.6 percent, the highest since 1997, and marked the first increase between first and second-round participation in as many years.

The Interior Ministry announced that the leftist coalition, the New Popular Front (NFP), has secured the most seats (182) but well short of the 289 required for an absolute majority. The NFP is followed by President Emmanuel Macron's Ensemble Alliance in second place (168 seats), while the far-right National Rally (RN) was placed third with 143 seats.

The significant turnout explains the dramatic turnaround between rounds. Following the first round, where Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally achieved 33.3 percent of the vote, many pollsters predicted a historic parliamentary seat gain in the July 7 run-off. However, this surge did not materialise, influenced as it was by various factors.

Left's pushback and Macronist recalibration

The primary factor was the strong mobilisation among supporters of the newly formed left-wing coalition, the New Popular Front (NFP), which united socialists, greens, and communists.

This unexpected alliance mobilised its supporters and strategically positioned itself as the final barrier against a far-right government coming into power. Despite facing numerous smear campaigns echoed by influential pro-far-right media tycoons, the coalition emerged victorious.

Typically marked by internal divisions and conflicts, this coalition remarkably maintained unity and extended gestures of cooperation towards Macron's Ensemble Alliance.

Previously critical of the NFP, Macron's coalition dismissed it ahead of elections, following a mantra of not aligning with either the far-right or the far-left. Before the first round, Macron's alliance focused more on criticising and portraying the NFP negatively than on addressing the far-right candidates.

In the second round, the gatekeepers within Macron's party recognised the need for a strategic pivot. Initially targeting leftist candidates, Macronists abruptly reversed course the day after the first round.

They backed candidates previously deemed extreme left or controversial, driven by a survival instinct to stop the RN's momentum.

However, this decision faced internal opposition within Macron's platform, as many candidates chose not to withdraw, opting instead to compete directly and often losing to RN candidates.

Consequently, the NFP even withdrew 150 candidates in favour of Macron's platform, a move that revived the latter as it was teetering on the edge of collapse.

In contrast, Macron's party only made 80 withdrawals, and only 19 of those benefited its arch-nemesis, Jean Luc Mélenchon's party.

The leftist voter base was also more disciplined. At least 72 percent of the left's support base voted for Macronist candidates, whereas only 43 percent of Macron's coalition reciprocated the gesture.

RN's catalogue of errors

Compounding RN's challenges were several racist and extremist incidents involving its candidates, undermining efforts to present a respectable image before the elections.

RN leaders Pen and Jordan Bardella attempted damage control by swiftly condemning what they termed as "bad apples" to mitigate the fallout.