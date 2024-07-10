NATO summit has commenced in Washington, DC, against the backdrop of ongoing wars in Ukraine and on besieged Gaza, with leaders focusing on strategic responses and reinforcing alliances amidst these pressing global crises.

Over the next two days, a series of high-profile events are set to unfold, including a bilateral meeting between President Joe Biden and newly elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Additionally, meetings are taking place between EU and NATO's Asia-Pacific partners, alongside more than 20 sessions between various NATO allies and partners who have pledged bilateral security agreements with Ukraine.

Thursday evening will feature a rare solo press conference by Biden.

These engagements mark a critical juncture in international diplomacy, highlighting the importance of collective action in addressing global challenges. The NATO summit, culminating on Thursday, underscores efforts towards reinforcing strategic alliances and fostering global security and cooperation.

Live updates👇

2220 GMT — Zelenskyy urges immediate action against Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the world must not wait for November to drive back Russia's offensive against his country.

He said the world was waiting to see what would happen in November when voters are expected to decide between incumbent US President Biden and Republican opponent Donald Trump.

"Everyone is waiting for November. Americans are waiting for November, in Europe, Middle East, in the Pacific, the whole world is looking towards November and, truly speaking, (RussianPresident Vladimir) Putin awaits November too," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president added that there needed to be action before then to defeat Russia in its war against Ukraine.

2326 GMT — Turkish President Erdogan and Hungarian PM Orban hold talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the US for talks on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit.

Both leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional and global issues.

Holding a closed-door meeting, Erdogan told Orban that Türkiye is continuing its peaceful efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan also underlined that the international community should increase its efforts to ensure peace in these regions.

The president told Orban that Ankara expects support for revitalising Türkiye’s European Union accession process and advancing relations with the bloc during Hungary's term presidency.

Relations between Türkiye and Hungary were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership in 2013 after the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. The friendly ties have gained momentum in every field in recent years.

Last December, the two countries celebrated the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Earlier, Erdogan attended the celebration for NATO's 75th anniversary in the US after receiving a warm welcome in Washington, DC. He also attended a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the heads of state and government level, where NATO chief and US president delivered opening remarks.

2340 GMT — Trump foreign policy adviser meets European officials

Several high-ranking European officials have met with a top foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump during the ongoing NATO summit in Washington DC, as America's allies gird for the possible reelection of the former president.